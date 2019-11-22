Why does the Nigerian Senate really want to clamp down on Social Media?

The Nigerian government continues to actively try to stifle public opinion. In a bill titled Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation, which has passed its second reading with an ostensible possibility of becoming law in no time, the Senate is pushing to regulate expressions towards governmental policies, actions, and shortcomings. 

The bill which was recently gazetted states in section 1a) of its aims to “to prevent the transmission of false statements/declaration of facts in Nigeria and to enable measures to be taken to counter the effects of such transmission”.

Other clauses in the bill reflect worrisome statements like this. Statements that have been heavily opposed by Nigerians in regards to their ambiguity, malicious undertones, and unimportance, yet remain unheeded.

The bill, which is supported by Senator Muhammad Sani from APC representing Niger-East, if passed into law, will enable social media shutdowns if a speech is considered hateful and harmful to the government’s image and allow that people from who these comments come from be punished with fines and jail terms.

With the many levels of irregularities in the bill itself, something quite disturbing is the refusal of the Senate to listen to people’s unbridled opposition of it. This strong dismissal of unanimous public dissent, begs the question of who this bill primarily serves and how we can still claim proper representation if a law goes against popular opinion. 

Senator Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North) who is also a strong ally to the bill in defence of its viability when it had just passed the first reading said in the Punch “I will not drop the bill. In the first instance I sponsored the bill of my own volition, Nobody asked me to do so. I did all my research and I have my strong my reasons  for coming up with this.”

Passing this bill into law would not only set us back, but would further highlight the misplaced interests of our representatives at a time, where bills that will help reform pertinent social needs are barely given this same fervour and attention. Social media has become in its accessibility and wide-reaching functionalities, a tool for effective social and political conversation, easy dissemination of information and has helped to spark up interest in several unpalatable governmental activities.

Restricting people’s thoughts because there is no clear definition of what constitutes hate speech or how that actively affects the country, would have people shying away from expressing their thoughts on policies thus reducing public scrutiny. The Senate needs to listen to people’s thoughts on this bill, if it truly claims to have our interest at heart. If there is still any belief in a free and fair state, where people are allowed to criticise and disagree with authoritative actions that affect their daily existence.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Nelson C.J November 21, 2019

Why we shouldn’t stop talking about Nigeria’s culture of electoral violence

The brutal murder of Acheju Abuh, the Kogi PDP women leader. Numerous cases of bribery and attack of INEC officials. ...

Nelson C.J November 20, 2019

Is the launch of the Nigeria Sexual Offender Register a good call?

On 25 November, The Nigeria Sexual Offender Register will be launched officially by the Vice President of the Federal Republic ...

Nelson C.J November 19, 2019

Bovi’s comment on Busola Dakolo’s case dismissal speaks to a larger truth

Following the court’s dismissal of Busola Dakolo’s case against Biodun Fatoyinbo on November 14, opinions have been formed, shared and ...

Nelson C.J November 18, 2019

Nigeria has been named the worst place to travel to, what’s the outrage about?

Last week, a study produced by Asher & Lyric, an Australian travel website, created an LGBTQ+ Danger index from a ...

Nelson C.J November 13, 2019

Is an agency against hate speech really necessary?

In March 2018, the Nigerian Senate introduced an unsuccessful anti-hate bill for consideration and the bill, known now as the ...

Edwin Okolo November 12, 2019

Took them long enough, but the Nigerian senate is finally putting its foot down on the VAT hike

For the last few months, the Federal government has been seriously cash strapped and growing increasingly desperate in the ways ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail