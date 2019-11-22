Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

I am something I saw 1.5 million naira on the floor and took it to the police station… what am I? Be nice or I block you 😒 — King Yeahmi (@kingyeahmi3) November 22, 2019

Somewhere in Nigeria now, someone is planning to run away with contribution money this December. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) November 22, 2019

Single people go through the worst. You sleep alone, eat alone, laugh alone, play alone.

Sometimes I wonder how y’all actually survive 🤧 — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) November 22, 2019

Since the relationship is still new and fresh. Please, how many times in an hour can someone ask “How are you doing”? — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) November 22, 2019