All you need to know about #KillSocialMediaBill

Social Media is considered a seamless but faulty source to pass and get information. In recent times, Nigerians have found different uses for the platform – politicians, for elections and Nigerians, for calling out bad governance. The reality of it is that while it is difficult to verify the authenticity of any information on social media, measures have been set in place to reduce fake news – users who are found wanting usually have their contents pulled down or their accounts entirely removed from the respective social media platform.

In Nigeria, regulating social media has become a recurring debate and on both ends, it is the people vs the politicians. Where Nigerians see all the good that social media have enabled them to achieve in recent times, politicians, on the other hand, believe that ‘in five years, if social media is not regulated, Nigeria will be no more.’

In 2019, a bill was proposed to regulate social media and its contents. The Social Media Bill attracted a “Stop the Social Media Bill! You can no longer take our rights from us” online petition campaign to force the Nigerian parliament to drop the process. The bill received over 90 thousand signatures within 24 hours. From 2019 forward, the government have always shared asinine reasons why it is important to regulate social media for Nigerians.

The #EndSARS protests and the increased criticism of politicians have caused political actors to continue murmurs on a social media regulation. Whilst, yes, social media users propagate fake news on the platform, any form of censorship by the government on social media does not bode good news for all. It is simply an attack on free speech.

On social media, following the reports of the Northern governors meeting with the president on the need to regulate social media, Nigerians have started a trend – #KillSocialMediaBill – which is aimed at reminding the government, especially the northern governors, that any attempt to regulate social media would not be taken sitting down.

Here are a few reactions:

Do the right thing now you have power so you don’t become an emergency activist using noise and drama to fight against things you have a chance to fix with your authority/mandate #SayNoToSocialMediaBill #KillSocialMediaBill — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) November 3, 2020

In a nation where poverty is high, where unemployment is high, where ASUU is on strike for months now. The only thing northern governors & traditional rulers can think about is censor of social media, why is it that nobody care about the future of the youth? #KillSocialMediaBill — IFA FUNSHO #ENDSARS (@funshographix) November 3, 2020

19 Governors pronouncement cannot silence 200 Millions population ,we have a voice nobody can kill it.Let them pass a bill of death by hanging for corrupt politician #KillSocialMediaBill #EndSARS #SayNoToSocialMediaBill pic.twitter.com/LqMONeaZoh — Samwall (@wolexmind) November 3, 2020

This government will exhaust all their tactics of oppression they better be ready because we are not giving up, we will not keep quiet! #SayNoToSocialMediaBill #KillSocialMediaBill — O.N.Y.I.N.Y.E (@nancygreeny) November 3, 2020

Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.

Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya