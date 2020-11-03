7 talking points from Tiwa Savage’s interview with Ebuka (part 1)

Widely dubbed the queen of Afrobeats, Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, is no doubt a leading voice on the continent and as such commands a huge following not only in her homeland but also across the globe.

Despite being a public figure, there are still many things that remain hidden from the limelight and her latest interview with popular host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on ‘Blackbox’ brings attention to those things.

Tiwa’s passion for music began in secondary school, because she wanted to get the attention of a guy. The guy, which Tiwa remembers his name to be Kevin, was her crush but was always in the company of other girls. She enrolled for a music event in the school just to get his attention. Since then, she’s not looked back.

Things got bad for the award-winning singer at some point that she had to live in a shelter house for about 7 months. Trying to get ahold of her music career meant that she couldn’t afford to leave the US before getting it right and that meant doing anything to survive.

Before returning to Nigeria to practise music, Tiwa was already growing in reputation as a songwriter and it seemed only a matter of time before she got the chance to do solo. Returning to Nigeria meant that she would start from the scratch in building her reputation. And she risked it, for African music.

Some of the industry figures that indirectly influenced the Eminado coroner’s decision to take a leap included: P-Square, 2face, M.I and the Mo’hits crew. Their success inspired Savage to just do it.

The Lagos-born mother of one has a closer relationship with her mom. Her fourth studio album, ‘Celia‘ was inspired and dedicated to her mom. Tiwa confesses that the relationship with her dad has just been normal.

Before returning to the Nigerian music scene, Tiwa sang as a backup for the likes of Whitney Houston, George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

Going forward, Tiwa intends devoting her time and resources to helping the girl child thrive and ensure #EndSARS achieves its goals.