#SoroSokeGeneration: Nigerian youths move to recall Lagos lawmakers

Mojisola

If there’s one thing that came with the #EndSARS protest, it is the steep realisation of the power that young people possess but have let remain inert for a very long time. As the protest progressed to point out a number of things that have long been endured by the youths in Nigeria, politicians positioned themselves as supporters of their cause but time, and of course, social media, have shown that politicians ‘don’t really rate the young people.’

Over the past years, we’ve heard outrageous and condescending statements from Nigerian politicians and put themselves first. With the EndSARS protests, Nigerian youths have said enough is enough. This has caused politicians to utter more outrageous and condescending statements.

Following the circulation of viral videos from a sitting at the Lagos House of Assembly, Lawmakers Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macaulay and Desmond Elliot, out of many other House members, were discovered to have said some truly nasty things about the youth and their movement.

Mojisola had termed the youth as up to no good, and always high on drugs, as she boldly compared said unemployment was not a good enough reason for people to protest. Desmond Elliot, on the other hand, subtly pushed for ways to keep people quiet and away from social media which he claims Nigerian youths will wield as a weapon to destroy Nigeria in five years.

Hence, members of their constituencies are calling for their positions to be recalled from the house.

The move by the youth is highly commendable. On Twitter Nigerians are sharing their take on the development.

Here are a few reactions:

For the longest part, our politicians have been caught saying and doing the most to keep themselves in power. These statements and moves from our politicians whom we elected to serve are not only provocative; they are outrageous! Mojisola is one of the politicians accused of hoarding palliatives meant for her constituency – she didn’t just hoard them, she is reported to have given them out as birthday souvenirs. Let’s talk about Desmond and his commissioning of toilets and leg-width bridges made of wood? These politicians have obviously played on the silence and complacency of many Nigerians for so long.

