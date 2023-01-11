Desmond Elliott spotted with “Jagaban 23” t-shirt

Actor Desmond Elliot has been spotted campaigning for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Elliot posed with the Jagaban emblem emblazoned over the back of his tee, a declaration of his unwavering loyalty to the ex-governor of Lagos.

The filmmaker added, “I rep @jagaban “23” in the caption of the first post, which was a close-up of Tinubu’s emblem.

Next, the Lagos Assembly member posted a photo of his boss’s monogram from afar with the caption “JAGABAN’23. Coming soon… “

The broken-chain-like emblem on Tinubu’s cap is a reflection of his passion for public service.

His campaign has been centered on ending poverty, which is symbolized by the broken chain on his cap and by the slogans he has used.

