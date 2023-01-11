Burna Boy to perform at Coachella 2023

The April 2023 Coachella festival will feature performances from a variety of performers, including Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

Burna Boy is set to perform on April 14 and 21. He will be helping Bad Bunny, the best-selling artist in the world in 2022, who will be the main act on those dates.

With the release of his sixth album, ‘Love, Damini,’ Burna Boy had an extremely successful 2022. His song “Last Last” was a worldwide smash in the Afrobeats genre and a major triumph in 2022.

You may recall that Burna Boy had a tantrum when the small letter size was utilized to list him on the Coachella 2020 artist roster.

Headliners for the 2023 festival include the Puetorican superstar Bad Bunny, the Korean girl group Blackpink, and the American R&B musician Frank Ocean.

The Grammy winner continues to spearhead the export of Afrobeats throughout the world, and he is the only Nigerian musician on the bill. Burna Boy’s rising stardom and the success of “Last Last” suggest that his set at Coachella 2023 will be one to remember.

