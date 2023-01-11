Countries and organizations give loans to Nigeria because we can repay – Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has made some remarks about the reasons why other nations and organizations are willing to lend money to the country.

On Wednesday, the President addressed the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria in the State House (CBCN).

According to Buhari, Nigeria’s creditors are confident in the country’s ability to put its money where its mouth is and pay back its debts.

Read also: Incoming President will be walking into N77trn debt – DMO

“We are credible, that’s why the countries and institutions agreed to support our development with loans.”

However, he criticized the demolition of oil infrastructure that reduced income generation.

The President reassured the religious leaders that government officials would crack down more severely on saboteurs.

Buhari also said that the country is more equipped to survive now because of the hardships it has endured in the past, such as coups and civil war.

“We thank God that Nigeria is still one. We should not forget that more than a million died for the nation to survive”, he said.

