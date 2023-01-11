INEC registers over 93m voters for 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 93, 469,008 voters for the 2023 polls.

According to the data, men account for 52.5% of the total, while women make up 47.5%.

The voter distribution also reveals that 44,414,846 registered voters are females, and 49,054,162 are males.

Of the total registered voters, the number of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 stood at 37,060,399, representing 39.65% of total registered voters while the elderly between the ages of 50 and 69 stood at 17,700,270, representing 18.94% of the total registered voters.

This was contained in the final list of registered voters handed to political parties by the electoral body on Wednesday at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Lagos tops the list with 7,060,195 registered voters followed by Kano with 5,921,370.

The INEC chairman said with the presentation of the voter register, the commission has successfully implemented 11 out of the 14 activities scheduled for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, every other arrangement is going on smoothly including the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Accordingly, the commission does not contemplate any postponement of the election date.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose January 11, 2023

Countries and organizations give loans to Nigeria because we can repay – Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has made some remarks about the reasons why other nations and organizations are willing to lend ...

YNaija January 10, 2023

Buhari: “I have stabilized the country and fulfilled my promise on Boko Haram”

President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.) claims that “God has helped” his regime “eliminate Boko Haram” in the North-East. The ...

YNaija January 10, 2023

Election cancellation due to insecurity is possible, but we won’t allow it – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that upcoming elections would go on as scheduled despite security concerns. This ...

YNaija January 9, 2023

Six hostages, including four children rescued after Edo train attack

According to the state administration of Edo, six hostages who had been taken during an attack on a train station ...

YNaija January 9, 2023

CBN’s new policy on cash withdrawal limits goes into effect nationwide

Individual and corporate cash withdrawal limitations under CBN’s new policy go into effect today. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implemented ...

YNaija January 9, 2023

Petrol subsidy is ‘organised crime’ and I will end it if elected president – Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has called the current petrol subsidy system in Nigeria “organised crime.” Obi made ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail