INEC registers over 93m voters for 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 93, 469,008 voters for the 2023 polls.

According to the data, men account for 52.5% of the total, while women make up 47.5%.

The voter distribution also reveals that 44,414,846 registered voters are females, and 49,054,162 are males.

Of the total registered voters, the number of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 stood at 37,060,399, representing 39.65% of total registered voters while the elderly between the ages of 50 and 69 stood at 17,700,270, representing 18.94% of the total registered voters.

This was contained in the final list of registered voters handed to political parties by the electoral body on Wednesday at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Lagos tops the list with 7,060,195 registered voters followed by Kano with 5,921,370.

The INEC chairman said with the presentation of the voter register, the commission has successfully implemented 11 out of the 14 activities scheduled for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, every other arrangement is going on smoothly including the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Accordingly, the commission does not contemplate any postponement of the election date.