This is why the government, maybe not the police, is the problem | #EndSARS

For years since the clamour to #EndSARS began, before it eventually became a full-blown movement, the central idea has always been the dignity of the citizenry. Being a Nigerian citizen should mean that one’s rights should be respected by the Nigerian system, and there’d be no need to be afraid of having a deadly encounter with security agents.
However, the reverse, which has been the case, has continued unabated. #LekkiMassacre occurred at the height of the protests, till now, the deduction Nigerians have made from the case is that the Lagos government and the Federal power like the merry-go-round game with none of them refusing to take the blame.
Oyigbo killings have gone on with little attention from those at the helm, Operation Burst soldiers just picked the baton of brutality from where the disbanded SARS dropped it, and the latest is the intimidation of one of the popular figures in the #EndSARS protests.
US-licensed lawyer, Modupe Odele, popularly known as Moechievous, was on her way out of the country when she was reportedly stopped by the National Immigration Service where it was learnt that her passport was handed over officers of the Department of State Security Services (SSS).
What was her offence? Your guess is as good as ours. She is a leading figure in the #EndSARS movement and regularly went to great lengths to ensure that people got legal representation especially in cases of arrests, free of charge. While none of the agencies involved has come out to give a tangible reason for denying Mochievous her right to freely move, her passport remains in the custody of the SSS.
Expectedly, the act has drawn the ire of Nigerians with former minister and human rights activist, Oby Ezekwesili, one of those leading the charge calling for the passport of Mochievous to be released.
From the police to the army to the immigration and SSS, the denominator has been a constant infringement on rights of citizens, intimidation and oppression. Political scientists would say that these are the elements of autocracy, not democracy. Each passing development suggests the buck stops with the government and the security agencies may just be tools.
Kola Muhammed has imprint across local and international media. He is passionate about trends in the domains of culture, communication and technology.
