This is why the government, maybe not the police, is the problem | #EndSARS

For years since the clamour to #EndSARS began, before it eventually became a full-blown movement, the central idea has always been the dignity of the citizenry. Being a Nigerian citizen should mean that one’s rights should be respected by the Nigerian system, and there’d be no need to be afraid of having a deadly encounter with security agents.

However, the reverse, which has been the case, has continued unabated. #LekkiMassacre occurred at the height of the protests, till now, the deduction Nigerians have made from the case is that the Lagos government and the Federal power like the merry-go-round game with none of them refusing to take the blame.

Oyigbo killings have gone on with little attention from those at the helm, Operation Burst soldiers just picked the baton of brutality from where the disbanded SARS dropped it, and the latest is the intimidation of one of the popular figures in the #EndSARS protests.

US-licensed lawyer, Modupe Odele, popularly known as Moechievous, was on her way out of the country when she was reportedly stopped by the National Immigration Service where it was learnt that her passport was handed over officers of the Department of State Security Services (SSS).

What was her offence? Your guess is as good as ours. She is a leading figure in the #EndSARS movement and regularly went to great lengths to ensure that people got legal representation especially in cases of arrests, free of charge. While none of the agencies involved has come out to give a tangible reason for denying Mochievous her right to freely move, her passport remains in the custody of the SSS.

Expectedly, the act has drawn the ire of Nigerians with former minister and human rights activist, Oby Ezekwesili, one of those leading the charge calling for the passport of Mochievous to be released.

Today, I have written to Babagana MUNGONO, the National Security Adviser of @MBuhari @NGRPresident to immediately retrieve @Mochievous Modupe Odele’s passport from the SSS and publicly apologize for trampling on her freedoms.



Maybe they’ll be wise this time. We’ll wait and see. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) November 3, 2020

What a pity that one has to constantly waste energy fighting all these needless acts of bad leadership in a country that should be racing to prosper and tackle extreme poverty! @MBuhari reign in your tyrannical claws while it is yet early.

It cannot end well to continue this✍🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) November 3, 2020

From the police to the army to the immigration and SSS, the denominator has been a constant infringement on rights of citizens, intimidation and oppression. Political scientists would say that these are the elements of autocracy, not democracy. Each passing development suggests the buck stops with the government and the security agencies may just be tools.

Meanwhile, you can catch up with more reactions from Nigerians.

So the whole Buhari govt feel threatened by Moe and send DSS to seize her passport, while Passport Act stated that only Minister of Interior has such power with reasons.



You think we are still in democracy, and why are those with voices and knowledge of the law quiet?



Tyranny. — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) November 3, 2020

The Buhari govt is really so dumb if it thinks intimidating a few people will stop the protests from continuing.



Going after anyone will not stop #EndSARS. FK, Moe and all other visible resource persons are following the lead of the protesters, and not the other way round. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) November 3, 2020

How an administration of @MBuhari @NGRPresident @NigeriaGov that find themselves in a hole of trenchant dissatisfaction of citizens just keeps on digging deeper into the sea level is a wonder!



You think repressing the rights of young #EndSARS protesters is your solution? Haba. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) November 3, 2020

Seizing @Mochievous International Passport is another sign of the Dictatorship that we are witnessing under the Buhari Presidency. — Sars Watch 👁️ (@sars_watch) November 3, 2020

The level of dictatorship in the Buhari regime is overwhelming. DSS arresting and seizing Moe passport is height of it. The Northern Governors are busy soliciting social media bill and ignoring the banditry in North. Such a shame 💔#FreeMoe #SayNoToSocialMediaBill #SecureNorth — Aisha Yesufu (@Aisha_yesuf) November 3, 2020