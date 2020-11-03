Northern governors join push for social media regulation and the reasons are obvious

There seems to be something about social media that Nigerian leaders are wary about and the latest move from Northern governors, joining the political bandwagon campaign for social media regulation should not be confounding.

This generation has probably been the most blessed with the advent of social media. Virtual communication became sisters with physical communication and we already look at advanced phenomenal methods of communicating. The reduced emphasis on physicality greatly informed the mindsets of Generation Z.

It is in this virtual form that discourses were thrown around, policies trashed, government figures told off, but all that never made it past the online barriers.

Politicians knew this and only waited out their banter and criticism time. Sometimes, some ‘audio promises‘ might follow just to fulfil the mantra of ‘let’s give them a little something to reduce their noise‘.

What they probably didn’t see coming was the eventual transition from virtual to the tangible. If any doubts existed, the #EndSARS movement obliterated them.

The nation was literally held to a standstill and even if the world all over wanted to ignore, the hashtags were unavoidable.

Suddenly, Twitter warriors became street activists and the generation was no longer tagged docile. The nationwide reality show of palliative treasure discovery that followed left some politicians scampering for safety as they were overrun by ‘foodlums’.

This has inspired the heightened clamour to regulate the space that made the protests possible. And, the Northern governors are the latest to beat the gong after meeting in Kaduna on Monday.

Social media has replaced the judiciary in becoming the last hope of the common (wo)man. It is the birth ground of the growing political consciousness and in a system that appears rigged to favour the elites, it is a threat.

Hence, moves are being made to suppress the pent up rage of the masses caused by the underperformance of elected representatives.

Nigerians are meticulously following judicial panels. For instance, Desmond Elliot has been forced to apologise for his recent gaffe and a fellow honourable, Mojisola Macauley, is in the process of being recalled from the Lagos House of Assembly.

The reasons are indeed obvious. Demanding good governance is the right of the people who voted their leaders and pay tax to run the government. Our leaders should then acknowledge the new reality of the shrinking hiding place for incapacity and not continue to row against the stormy tides.