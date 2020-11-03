Northern governors join push for social media regulation and the reasons are obvious

There seems to be something about social media that Nigerian leaders are wary about and the latest move from Northern governors, joining the political bandwagon campaign for social media regulation should not be confounding.

This generation has probably been the most blessed with the advent of social media. Virtual communication became sisters with physical communication and we already look at advanced phenomenal methods of communicating. The reduced emphasis on physicality greatly informed the mindsets of Generation Z.

It is in this virtual form that discourses were thrown around, policies trashed, government figures told off, but all that never made it past the online barriers.

Politicians knew this and only waited out their banter and criticism time. Sometimes, some ‘audio promises‘ might follow just to fulfil the mantra of ‘let’s give them a little something to reduce their noise‘.

What they probably didn’t see coming was the eventual transition from virtual to the tangible. If any doubts existed, the #EndSARS movement obliterated them.

The nation was literally held to a standstill and even if the world all over wanted to ignore, the hashtags were unavoidable.

Suddenly, Twitter warriors became street activists and the generation was no longer tagged docile. The nationwide reality show of palliative treasure discovery that followed left some politicians scampering for safety as they were overrun by ‘foodlums’.

This has inspired the heightened clamour to regulate the space that made the protests possible. And, the Northern governors are the latest to beat the gong after meeting in Kaduna on Monday.

Social media has replaced the judiciary in becoming the last hope of the common (wo)man. It is the birth ground of the growing political consciousness and in a system that appears rigged to favour the elites, it is a threat.

Hence, moves are being made to suppress the pent up rage of the masses caused by the underperformance of elected representatives.

Nigerians are meticulously following judicial panels. For instance, Desmond Elliot has been forced to apologise for his recent gaffe and a fellow honourable, Mojisola Macauley, is in the process of being recalled from the Lagos House of Assembly. 

The reasons are indeed obvious. Demanding good governance is the right of the people who voted their leaders and pay tax to run the government. Our leaders should then acknowledge the new reality of the shrinking hiding place for incapacity and not continue to row against the stormy tides. 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ayọ̀délé Ìbíyẹmí November 3, 2020

What religious figures can do in the ‘what next’ question from #EndSARS

Nigeria has a long history of protests and agitations led by activists, students and labour unions. But, for the first ...

Chinedu Okafor November 2, 2020

More than early morning karate exercises, the new SWAT team needs psychological evaluation

Like the popular American one liner goes; “There’s a new Sheriff in town.” A quote often used to emphasize a ...

Ayọ̀délé Ìbíyẹmí November 2, 2020

What the #LekkiMassacre means to Tokunbo Abiru’s campaign

The aspirant for the Lagos East Senatorial District Seat, Tokunbo Abiru, started his campaign at the height of the pandemic ...

Uroupa Kiakubu November 2, 2020

Our politicians need to stop addressing us as children and start fixing up

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Saturday, called on parents to instil family values in their ...

Chinedu Okafor November 2, 2020

“Operation Burst” is replacing police brutality, an injury to the #EndSARS protests

It’s quite upsetting to realise that freedom of expression still remains a foreign concept to a good number of Nigerian ...

Uroupa Kiakubu November 2, 2020

The Nigerian Army has refused to reveal the soldiers deployed to Lekki Toll-Gate, and it raises many questions

According to recent reports, the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations and 81 Division’s spokesperson, Major Osoba Olaniyi, has disclosed that ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail