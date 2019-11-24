Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

The Dangerous Implication of Nigeria’s social media bill – Alexander Onukwue

The government now wants to impose an edit button. Political, anti-government speech is expected to be under particular scrutiny. Penalties for breaking the social media law include a fine of up to N300,000 or three years imprisonment for individuals and N10 million for corporate organizations. Citizens and digital rights activists are voicing fears of potential impact on human rights and democratic expression.

Sarz has Powered a Generation of Nigerian Music and he isn’t stopping anytime soon – Joey Akan

When Sarz talks about music, his eyes light up. They dart with excitement as he runs through topics like sounds, production, trends, and innovation. These are all words that represent his life’s work of impactful music production, which has powered a generation of music in Nigeria, and is currently playing a role in its international future. Sitting at the offices, decked in a white t-shirt, red trousers and Nike kicks, he makes a point that he rarely grants interviews. And when he does, it’s in spaces like this, in rooms and studios where his business is conducted, and his work is birthed and refined for public impact.