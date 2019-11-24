Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

The Dangerous Implication of Nigeria’s social media bill – Alexander Onukwue

The government now wants to impose an edit button. Political, anti-government speech is expected to be under particular scrutiny. Penalties for breaking the social media law include a fine of up to N300,000 or three years imprisonment for individuals and N10 million for corporate organizations. Citizens and digital rights activists are voicing fears of potential impact on human rights and democratic expression.

Sarz has Powered a Generation of Nigerian Music and he isn’t stopping anytime soon – Joey Akan

When Sarz talks about music, his eyes light up. They dart with excitement as he runs through topics like sounds, production, trends, and innovation. These are all words that represent his life’s work of impactful music production, which has powered a generation of music in Nigeria, and is currently playing a role in its international future. Sitting at the offices, decked in a white t-shirt, red trousers and Nike kicks, he makes a point that he rarely grants interviews. And when he does, it’s in spaces like this, in rooms and studios where his business is conducted, and his work is birthed and refined for public impact.

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 22, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo November 22, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Alleged Port Harcourt serial killer changes plea to not guilty

Alleged Port Harcourt serial killer, Gracious David West, has changed his plea to ‘not guilty’ after confessing to luring his ...

Op-Ed Editor November 21, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor November 21, 2019

YNaija presents its Governors’ Ranking for November

The biggest news in the governor circuit is the re-election of Yahaya Bello in Kogi, which was marred with violence, ...

Op-Ed Editor November 21, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: The bill to regulate social media has scaled its second reading

The Bill to regulate the use of social media in Nigeria, passed its second reading at today’s plenary session of ...

Op-Ed Editor November 20, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail