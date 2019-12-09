Lagos is ready to party at ‘Teni Live in Concert’ and we are here for the ‘Billionaire Experience’

It’s time for the billionaire experience with Teni live in concert! Get ready, this ship just sailed with a mind-blowing and electrifying experience for all on board.

Teniola Apata popularly called Teni the Entertainer, Teni Makanaki, one of Nigeria’s finest female artistes will be live in concert on Monday, 16th December at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, to thrill fans to quality music and an unforgettable billionaire experience.

This is the first-ever Teni Live in Concert in Lagos and you wouldn’t want to miss this! Teni who has consistently thrilled her audience with exciting sing-along, feel-good music has shown that she’s on the scene for good. Come enjoy great music, ambiance, great people and a fabulous night out like never before.

This event is powered by Bet9ja, Pepsi, Munch-It, Quickteller, Natnudo, ALAT, Max NG, Fearless and Tecno and organized by S&S entertainment in conjunction with Dr. Dolor Entertainment.

Also, one of the key sponsors of the concert, Bet9ja is set to make a millionaire at the concert, would this be you? See details to participate in the billionaire competition here . Spread the word and get onboard.

Ticket Information

Tickets available at Amplifiedtickets and Afritickets

Ticket Prices:​

N5,000 – Regular

N20,000 – VIP

N100,000 – VVIP

N1M – Silver table

N2M – Gold table

Sponsorship and table bookings available, call 08055456183