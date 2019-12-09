Maltina celebrates the optimistic Nigerian spirit, unveils 1,000 smiles across the country

Nigeria’s leading malt drink, Maltina has released 1,000 smiles captured during its tour across the country with the Maltina ‘1000 Smiles’ campaign.

Launched in partnership with media entrepreneur and blogger, Noble Igwe, the campaign was relaunched in August 2019 with the ‘Happiness Team’ – which includes the Maltina brand team and celebrity blogger; Nobe Igwe – visiting several Nigerian cities including Wadata, Nnewi, Keffi, Abuja, and others to share happiness with consumers.

According to the Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Ngozi Ngonadi-Nkwoji, “A smile has the potential to change moments in people’s lives, can improve the moods of those that we meet daily, and can inspire communities – thereby changing the world one person at a time. We believe that smiles can inspire the world, which influenced our mission to share happiness, while also emphasizing Maltina’s position as the No.1 nourishing malt drink, specially made from natural ingredients to give the complete richness of malt to Nigerians”.

“Regardless age, gender, or background, the ‘Maltina 1000 Smiles’ campaign was an opportunity to share exciting experiences with many consumers that we met, giving us a chance to create happy moments and share happiness,” she said. The tour details unique stories, photos, videos, including other fun activities with participants in several cities, while sharing cans of Maltina drinks.

The Maltina ‘Happiness Team’ will be unveiling the 1000 smiles captured across different media platforms, telling engaging stories of Nigerians from diverse backgrounds to inspire people and share happiness and joy.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Access Bank, Genesis House address gender violence with Orange Lecture 2019

With an intent to address human rights violation and sexual violence against women and girls, Africa’s largest retail bank, Access ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Cardi B set to take Eko Atlantic by storm

Lights, camera, action. The buzz is in the air and by now the vibe must be getting to you a ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

With DStv, it’s movies and more this weekend. You don’t want to miss out!

The weekends have become sacred, especially for those who don’t have to work. You want to wake up late, have ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Real life meets stage! Kaline Live presents ‘The Wedding.’ A musical concert inspired by a true bridal story

KALINE Live, is set to host the city of Lagos to a one of a kind musical concert tagged “The ...

Sponsor December 7, 2019

Blaqbonez to headline Bbq In The Park tagged ‘The Blaqbonez Rave’

Fast-rising rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez is set to headline the signature end-of-the-year event of record label, Chocolate ...

Bernard Dayo December 7, 2019

Maltina 1000 Smiles: Here are top 3 stories guaranteed to make you happy today

Have you been lacking some premium happiness? Well, the Maltina Happiness Team has been working to share happiness and capture ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail