5 Things that Should Matter Today: Ekiti First Lady Bisi Fayemi tells FG to declare state of emergency on sexual violence

Ekiti state first lady, Bisi Fayemi, has asked the Federal government to declare a state of emergency on sexual violence in Nigeria. She made the appeal at the 20th anniversary of Project Alert on Violence Against Women in Lagos.

Mrs Fayemi said the declaration would bring about the political will to fight the scourge and would also enable the states that had passed the law on Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, to implement the law to the fullest.

We will not declare Orji Uzor Kalu’s seat until he exhausts all legal options – Nigerian Senate

The Nigerian Senate says it will not be declaring vacant the seat of one of its member, Orji Uzor Kalu, despite his conviction by the Federal High Court Lagos. The Federal High Court in a landmark judgement delivered on Thursday December 5th, sentenced Orji Uzor Kalu to 12 years imprisonment for N7.1 billion fraud perpetrated while he was governor of Abia state.

Check out the video for Waje’s Ngwa ft Zoro

Cardi B christens her daughter with a Yoruba name in Cool FM interview

You did not beat me in Spain – Rotimi Ameachi replies IPOB 

Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, has denied claims by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that they beat him up in Madrid, Spain yesterday Friday, December 6th. Amaechi took to his Twitter handle on Friday to disclose that he was attacked by members of the secessionist group while attending a UN conference on climate change.

The group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a statement released, claimed they beat up Amaechi on the orders of their leader, Nnamdi Kani. However in a statement released on Saturday December 7th, Amaechi said the IPOB spokesman lied, explaining that he resisted and defeated his attackers.

  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

