Most Nigerian guys don’t want me, they want my billionaire Dad – DJ Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey, and producer, has spoken out about her love life.

In a recent podcast, DJ Cuppy, who is the daughter of a Nigerian businessman worth $1 billion, said that most men are interested in her because of her father.

Cuppy has said on social media more than once that she is single. She said that she would be happy if she met a man who truly loved her and saw her father as a “by-product.”

She said, “Back home, I feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad. If I meet a guy in the UK, and I have met guys in the UK; when I tell them that I am from Nigeria, they ask me what village. And it makes me feel the person is not really Nigerian.

“They just love my dad. I met a guy recently and the next thing he asked me was, ‘so when am I going to meet your dad.’ I was shocked. I want someone to love me a lot and be happy and my dad would be like a by-product.”

The popular DJ has, however, been in a number of romantic relationships.

She used to date Victor Anichebe, who used to play football for the Super Eagles. She was also linked to Asa Asika, a talent manager.

In 2020, the billionaire heiress admitted that she messed up her relationship with Asika.

She told fans about this during a question-and-answer session on Twitter.

It’s not clear why the famous couple broke up, but rumors started to spread after the DJ posted a flirty photo with a young man while she was on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, in 2018.

