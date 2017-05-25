Move b__ch! Watch Donald Trump shove Montenegro Prime Minister out of his way

President Donald Trump met 27 world leaders for a NATO summit in Brussels, Germany on Thursday. At the meeting, Trump delivered a speech to the heads of government where he tasked them to spend more on their military.

That’s the news! But Trump did something significant, something that’s new for us, something that symbolizes that this president is indeed the leader of the free world, in case someone didn’t get the memo before.

Here’s how he did it: So the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Duško Marković was standing with a group of other leaders and you could tell there was a bit of chit chat going on. Then, Trump walked in from behind, shoved Marković aside, took his place in front, adjusted his jacket and moved on like it’s nothing.

The internet is currently in a frenzy over this hilarious act but we don’t think anyone is surprised: it’s classic Trump.

Watch:

Donald Trump really wanted to be in front… did he just push someone? NATO 😅 pic.twitter.com/4wbzTrF94K — Y! Online (@YNaija) May 25, 2017