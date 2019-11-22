MultiChoice Group showcases media portfolio for audiences across Africa

To conclude a phenomenal year of outstanding achievements, MultiChoice Group, Africa’s leading Entertainment Company showcased its media portfolio on Thursday, the 21st of November, 2019 at its second annual media showcase, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

At the event which saw a host of media representatives gather from across the continent, the Group CEO of General Entertainment, Multi-choice, Yolisa Phahle, highlighted some of the major successes of the company during the year, including being listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board, the four million unique views gained on DStv Now in the final season of the popular HBO series, Game of Thrones and many more.

The company also unveiled a rich portfolio for its 2020 calendar, which contains a line-up of exciting movies and series such as Lone Star (January 2020), Why Women Kill (January 2020), Prodigal Son (March 2020) and more. Interestingly, viewers are set to enjoy a dedicated pop up channel to the popular American actor and film producer Tom Cruise in March 2020.

Also, ‘Ultimate Love’ – a dating reality show which will have 16 singles (Eight males and eight females) living together in the same house for eight weeks will be launched in February 2020. Other shows viewers should expect are, the Nigerian version of ‘Date My Family’, Doctor Laser’ and Comedy Nites.

Speaking on the shows, Mba Uzokwu, Channel Director, Africa Magic Channels, said, “These shows reiterate MultiChoice’s commitment not only to create platforms for sharing Africa’s stories, but to continue its investment in the development of local content and local talent.”

Between now and next year, MultiChoice will also launch some new stations including the ‘Trace Gospel Music Channel (December 2019), as well as a Trace music channel dedicated to its Ghana audience (March 2020). However, the documentary channel, CuriosityStream; crime channel CBS Justice (Channel 170); and news channel, EuroNews already launched on DStv this month.

It was also disclosed at the event that SuperSport will broadcast live every medal event in the Olympics which will be held in Tokyo, Japan next year, and new channels are to be expected on the DStv Now app as well.

MultiChoice is committed to ensuring that customers have the best local entertainment for Africa, by Africans. According to Phahle, “We will continue to increase our local content and most importantly our industry development which we already started with the MultiChoice Talent Factory and Magic in Motion. And as we continue to develop our various markets, we are committed to consolidating the company’s position as Africa’s most loved storyteller. We work tirelessly to bring you the best in entertainment and sports and to deliver technology platforms that are Incredible. We are committed to bringing you local and international content from anywhere, anytime and in a sustainable way. We are elevating local content production in Africa, using African stories and backdrops to find global audiences.”

MultiChoice also pledged to enhance customer service, stating that the introduction of the DStv app, GOtv app and DStv’s Self Service on WhatsApp were all initiatives to create value-added service for their customers.