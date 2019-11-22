Banky W might have a new album for us!

Over the years, Banky W (Olubankole Wellington) has proven to be a man of many talents, capabilities and aspirations. His 17-year career began with him starting the E.M.E record label in 2002. The record label which was established in Nigeria upon his return from U.S.A, signed on artists like Shaydee, Niyola, Skales and Wizkid, who’d go on to change the face of the Nigerian music industry.

The dissolution of the record label in 2018 was rather predictable. EME went through a major upset when it cut ties with its top music act Wizkid. But from the dissolution of the label, came a talent management agency. An agency now representing talents like the host and media personality Ebuka Uchendu, DJ Xclusive, actress Adesua Etomi and on-air personality Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru.

Also a recording artist himself with four studio albums his latest being “ R&BW” released in February 2013, an actor starring in hit movies like The Wedding Party I & II and Up North and a politician, with an unsuccessful attempt at securing a seat in the House of Representatives as a representative for the Eti-Osa Constituency in Lagos.

Save for a few collaborative and solo singles like “Made for you” and “All I want is you” featuring Chidinma, the crooner hasn’t been active in the music scene. Thanks to a tweet by a fan named Francis Eluozo on July 3 requesting that Banky W return to his crooner self even for a single, we might just be getting something fresh come 2020.

Banky W made this known in a tweet responding to the fan.

The Nigerian music industry keeps evolving while adopting new rules, tastes and appeal at an ever rapid pace now more than ever. Owing to more democratised and accessible music-making and promotion processes in place, upcoming and established artists have been freed from gate-keepers while offering music lovers numerous options; new voices and redefinitions of existing genres. In light of the latest developments, there is heightened scepticism around music artists, with already established sounds making a come back in our current atmosphere.

The Nigerian music scene has seen instances of comebacks throw artists off-balance often, through a discordance that come from their sound, that doesn’t respond to contemporary music demand. It has also seen these comebacks shoot artists, who have been gone for the longest time, back up the charts either through their ability to be able to match the pace of the new wave, or to accurately rein listeners back to their corner through nostalgia.

Admittedly, Banky’s sound may not resonate with the wider audience who are more inclined to street-pop at the moment. His fans will be able to enjoy an extensive body of work from him, which has been a long time coming. And there is also the possibility, considering the singer’s proven record of comfortably holding down different sounds, with songs like “Jasi” and “ Made for you”, that the new sound Banky will put out would be suited to the times without jettisoning his ever-refreshing originality.