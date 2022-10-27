MultiChoice Talent Factory – 19 Young Filmmakers get Career Boost with Pan-Atlantic University, New York Film Academy Certificate

October marked the beginning of a new journey for 19 young filmmakers whose programme with the MultiChoice Talent Factory ended beautifully with a befitting graduation ceremony.

At Terrakulture, a modern-day theatre renowned to have hosted some iconic plays, these ecstatic youngsters dressed in flowing blue gowns climbed the stage to receive their certificates from the Acting Dean of School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University, Associate Professor, Ngozi Okpara and the MTF Director Africa, Nwabisa Matyumza.

CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr Ugbe, saluted the graduates and urged them to frontline the visual documentation of Africa’s stories. “As visual creatives, always keep in mind the responsibility you carry and the role you play. The world is ready for authentic African storytellers to shape the perception of this vibrant generation. Take up the challenge and express your gifts. I know great stories will be told through you,” he said.

Adedamola Akapo was crowned the Best Graduating Student of the 2022 cohort. His feat earned him a scholarship for a 2-month course at the prestigious New York Film Academy (NYFA) where he would continue his development and gain exposure to the technical know-how of Hollywood.

MTF Academy Director (West Africa), Atinuke Babatunde while giving her address, emotionally shared her experience with the graduating cohort. She recounted how she had come to view them as family through their interactions during the programme and tipped the graduates for greatness in the film industry.

The MTF programme also recognised and rewarded students who imbibed teamwork, leadership, and innovation during the programme. For her teamwork and selfless service towards her peers, Oluwatoyosi Fowode was rewarded with a 4-week production internship in South Africa, while Emmanuel Nuvor received an 8-week internship to Bollywood for his remarkable performance during the programme.

Beyond filmmaking, the Acting Dean, School of Media and Communications, Pan-Atlantic University, Associate Professor Ngozi Okpara explained that the MultiChoice Talent Factory equips filmmakers with business knowledge that will enable them compete favourably as entrepreneurs.

“MultiChoice Talent Factory empowers students to become great storytellers. We equip them with up-to-date information and technology. From a creative entrepreneurial perspective, we empower them to become employers of labour,” she noted.

Riding on the entrepreneurship values instilled in the students, three graduates, Samuel Ishola, Ibrahim Mamman and Oluwatoyosi Fowode who founded Ace Divergence, a production company, were rewarded with a N2 million grant by the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr John Ugbe.

The MTF initiative is set up to develop emerging TV and film talent in Africa, through an accredited 12-month immersion programme, including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production, and storytelling.