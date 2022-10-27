Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate funds to help flood victims in Nigeria

The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Foundation has contributed an undisclosed amount to organisations in Nigeria to “help offer relief following terrible floods” that has devastated portions of the country.

After completing a genealogical test a couple of years ago, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex disclosed she was 43 percent Nigerian. This was said in her most recent Archetypes Podcast series, which was released on Tuesday.

A Spotify official stated in a news statement accompanying the episode that the couple’s Archewell Foundation contributed to Save the Children and UNICEF.

Heavy rain and the release of water from a dam in neighboring Cameroon have been blamed for the devastation.

More than 600 people have died and almost 1.4 million have been homeless as a result of the floods that damaged 440,000 hectares of crops in Nigeria.

Save the Children Nigeria tweeted: “More than 1.5 million children are at risk after devastating flooding in Nigeria.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation has donated to Save the Children in Nigeria as our teams deliver life-saving supplies to affected families.”

It is laudable that Meghan has placed her money where her genealogy is.