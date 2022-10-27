Insecurity: Jabi Lake mall in Abuja closes down over risk of terrorist attacks

The administration of the well-known Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, FCT, has ceased operations due to security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory.

This was announced Thursday via the mall’s social media account, @jabilakemallnigeria.

The administration stated that it was examining the security issue with the relevant authorities and that the facility would shortly reopen.

The announcement was made in light of security reports from the United States and other western nations indicating a significant probability of terrorist strikes in Abuja FCT.

The warnings indicated that attacks would target government buildings and other locations where large groups congregate.

The post read, “To all our valued shoppers, Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon. Thank you.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 27, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate funds to help flood victims in Nigeria

The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Foundation has contributed an undisclosed amount to organisations in Nigeria to “help offer relief ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

CBN To Redesign N200, N500 And N1,000 Notes; Top priority despite country’s rising inflation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced on Wednesday that the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes will be redesigned. This ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

The Nigerian government lost its plea on Wednesday to relocate the extraordinary rendition suit of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

WAEC office gutted by fire with many trapped in the building

In the early hours of Wednesday, the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC headquarters in the Yaba neighborhood of Lagos State ...

YNaija October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is currently down, Users experiencing difficulties sending and receiving messages

You are not alone if you tried and failed to send a WhatsApp message this morning. The enormously popular site, ...

YNaija October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak emerges new UK Prime Minister

British politician Rishi Sunak has been elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after competitor Penny Mordaunt failed to gain ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail