Insecurity: Jabi Lake mall in Abuja closes down over risk of terrorist attacks

The administration of the well-known Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, FCT, has ceased operations due to security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory.

This was announced Thursday via the mall’s social media account, @jabilakemallnigeria.

The administration stated that it was examining the security issue with the relevant authorities and that the facility would shortly reopen.

The announcement was made in light of security reports from the United States and other western nations indicating a significant probability of terrorist strikes in Abuja FCT.

The warnings indicated that attacks would target government buildings and other locations where large groups congregate.

The post read, “To all our valued shoppers, Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon. Thank you.”