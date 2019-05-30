According to widely circulating reports, beleaguered singer Naira Marley has been been granted bail in the sum of N2m, who was arraigned on charges of cyber fraud and then remanded in police custody last week. Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the bail with two sureties in like sum. Per the judge, one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, and that the other surety must own a landed property in Lagos State.

Furthermore, Oweibo adjourned the case till October 22 for trail to commence. Marley’s bail has sent social media into a buzz, with his stans Marlians delighted with this new development and expressing this through memes and gifs.