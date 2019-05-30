Felt so happy a friend and brother is released from custody like i said am still on my giveaway retweet and Dm me if you believe your blessings will locate you today. My dm is widely open for financial assistance. #marlians
— OFFICIAL HUSHPUPPI (@Hushpuppiray_) May 30, 2019
*** #marlians running away from Naira Marley after court gives him 7 years imprisonment***
MARLIANS : Abeg na escort we come escort d guy, we no wan follow am go prison…😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/fpjjfL2jBd
— Wisdom Obi Peter ™ (@wisdompetertm) May 30, 2019
When you hear Naira Marley is out#Marlians pic.twitter.com/uwmDlVwdJr
— ugliestfinebrother🍫 (@iamblobz) May 30, 2019
Naira Marley literally Sacrificed some time in EFCC Cell to BLOW.. is that how Stars do? That’s how stars ✨ do. #Marlians 💕
— ❤️blessing❤️ (@Blizzie_cute) May 30, 2019
Rugged Man : Now that #nairamarley will come out today Ah!!!!! If dem these #marlians catch me 😓 pic.twitter.com/S8GhBXouoj
— FANTACOKE (@blaccfanta) May 30, 2019
Leave a reply