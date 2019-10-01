NigeriaAt59: Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Next year I will celebrate Nigeria’s independence outside this country. 🙏🏾 — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) October 1, 2019

There’s no light to watch ur presidents Independence Day speech so you go to buy fuel On ur way to buy fuel you get stopped by the men in black because you own an iPhone You get shot because you don’t have money to give them The country has killed you.

Happy Independence Day — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) October 1, 2019

If I see anyone wearing white and green on the road today, I can beat you to a coma. — Ichie Bullion (@principe_viii) October 1, 2019

If I’m owing you money calm down. I just typed “amen” on a Facebook post about getting rich in 7 days. So chill! I’m gonna be rich in 7 days. — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) October 1, 2019

There are people in your life who treat you like a power bank, they only come to you when they are low. — valking♔ (@_valkiing) October 1, 2019

You can move from Baby❤ to +2342029395** at anytime. Don’t get too comfortable. — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) October 1, 2019