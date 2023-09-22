Nigerian Fashion Brand, Vivendii Teams Up with Audio Brand JBL and, Virgil Van Dijk For New Collection

The Nigerian luxury streetwear brand, Vivendii, have announced what could be one of the biggest fashion collaborations in recent times.

The collaboration would involve the Nigerian clothing brand Vivendii, teaming up with premium audio brand JBL and renowned Liverpool footballer and model Virgil Van Dijk in a collection titled “Exploring Afrobeats”. 

The Vivendii Afrobeats Capsule Collection combines their signature gradient, tie-dye-inspired style with JBL’s vibrant, eye-catching hues. It draws inspiration from traditional Nigerian plastic containers and bowls, as well as JBL’s signature orange.

The collection includes a t-shirt, tracksuit, jacket, and bag, as well as a striped football jersey as an acknowledgment of the football star, Virgil van Dijk and the rise in popularity of custom jerseys. Special editions of some of JBL’s most popular products, including the JBL PartyBox 310 and JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, feature eye-catching colour schemes that complement the fashion collection’s designs.

The collaboration announcement was done via a video with Van Dijk joined by Vivendii founders, Jimmy Ayeni and Ola Badiru as they explore the world of Afrobeats, as well as Dutch artist, Amartey, and Nigerian artist, Deto Black, who take Virgil through a deep dive into the genre.

