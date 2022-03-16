2Baba donates studio to OAU, Allen Onyema’s company dissolved in the U.S. for alleged fraud | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Akwa Ibom teachers start indefinite strike

Teachers in public primary and secondary schools in Akwa Ibom have started an indefinite strike. “The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) hereby orders all primary and secondary schools teachers in public schools to proceed on an indefinite strike action,” the Union Secretary, Victor Amirize, said in a statement in Uyo, on Tuesday.

Amirize, who said the strike takes effect from midnight Tuesday, added that the union arrived at the decision after “all avenues of negotiation and amicable resolutions failed on the part of the state government.”

Amirize listed the demands of teachers in the state to include, “payment of 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 leave grants to primary schools teachers.

“Payment of promotion arrears for six years – 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 to primary schools teachers. Release of 2017, 2018 promotion exercise conducted by State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).”

Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema’s company dissolved in the U.S.

Authorities in the U.S. state of Georgia have dissolved Springfield Aviation Company LLC allegedly used for bank fraud and money laundering, Premium Times reports.

The company, incorporated and based in Georgia, is said to have been deficient in filing its annual registration, after the U.S. Department of Justice filed charges against its principals, including Onyema in 2019.

On November 22, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice accused Onyema of moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of aeroplanes.

Onyema was charged alongside Air Peace Limited’s Head of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha.

They both face 36 charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and credit application fraud in connection with the $20million scheme.

Veteran singer, 2Baba donates recording studio to OAU

Singer 2Baba has donated an ultra-modern recording studio to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ogunbodede, said, “As far as the Nigerian university system is concerned, we can proudly say that today, we have the best recording studio in the country of any university. And, that is because of your magnanimity and philanthropic gesture.”

Bandits free abducted victims after 106 days

Two men, Musa Gambo Dikko and Ezekiel Bello have been released by their abductors after spending 106 days in captivity.

The men were said to have been abducted while on their way to Kaduna for an event in December 2021.

A family member said, according to The Nation, “They both have been in the custody of the Kidnappers for 106 days until their release yesterday despite collecting huge sums of money. We thank God that they are finally back and may the Almighty Allah continue to protect us all.”

Food inflation drops a bit, but rising energy costs cause concern

Rising electricity and fuel costs and the build-up to the 2023 general elections has raised concern over fast-rising prices even as headline inflation rose marginally to 15.70 per cent in February, 0.1 per cent higher than the January figure.

The latest inflation data were contained in the February consumer price index (CPI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday.

The food inflation rate, which is a closely watched index, dropped to 17.11 per cent in February 2022 from 17.13 per cent recorded in the previous month. This represents the lowest food inflation rate recorded in Nigeria since September 2020.