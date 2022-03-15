Full story of 14-year-old who killed 6-months baby for ‘spiritual reasons’

If we use either of the words ‘tired’ or ‘sad’ or ‘angry’, we may be trivialising the gravity of the real problems. We are talking of increased ritual killings body harvesting, and the conversation about young people doing ‘extra-curricular’ activities to make money has gone on for longer than Nigerians should stay quiet.

The Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, has arrested a 14-year-old nanny, Chiamaka Odo, for strangling her mistress’ six-month-old baby to death to please the Ogoloma cult group in Anambra.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alabi, disclosed this Monday, March 14, at a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters in the Ikeja area of the state.

Represented by the spokesman for the police in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, the CP said Odo confessed to being a member of the cult.

He said, “On 6/2/2022, a 14-year-old female nanny strangled her mistress’ son, Jayden Osokolo, kept in her custody to death. The suspect, Chiamaka Odo, confessed to be a member of the Ogoloma cult group in Enugu, Enugu.

“During interrogation, she disclosed that members of the cult group requested her to bring the blood of the deceased to the spiritual world hence she carried out the dastardly act.”

It was learnt that Odo was brought from Enugu by the victim’s mother to work as a housemaid and take care of the baby.

Chiamaka, in a session with reporters, narrated how actions allegedly by members of her occultic group led to the death of the baby.

“My name is Odo Chiamaka,” the suspect introduced herself. “I was brought to Lagos from Anambra, but I was a member of a witchcraft group while in our village.

“There is one of my friends called Ameri. She gave me biscuits and sweets, and in the night, I found myself in one place and they welcomed me.”

During interrogation, Chiamaka explained that members of the occult group requested her to bring the baby’s blood to the spiritual world, hence she committed the crime.

“When I was coming to Lagos, they told me to bring the blood, but I said no. We did a meeting and I told them to send me to do another thing. I told them to ask for something else and they asked me what I wanted to do. I told them I didn’t want to shed any blood, but I could do any other thing.

According to the suspect, members of the group threatened to kill her if she fails to do as she has been directed.

She stressed that she has made several attempts to leave the cult but to no avail.

“On the night of March 5, they (the group) asked me to bring the baby I was looking after. I said I won’t bring the baby and they said they would strangle me if I don’t bring the baby. I refused to bring the baby and I begged them, but they didn’t listen.

“They gave me a baby bath and said I should call the baby four times. I called the baby’s name four times and blood filled the bath. That was what happened. They came in my dream when I was asleep and I found myself in Okoloma in Agulu, Anambra.”

Where is the value for human lives? And, how many times do we have to ask this?