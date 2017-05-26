Nigerian woman delivered of sextuplets by a 40-man team (PHOTOS)

Nigerian Ajibola Taiwo, with the aid of a 40-person team successfully delivered sextuplets at the US Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Medical Centre on Thursday, May 11 2017.

Taiwo was 30 weeks and two days pregnant when she gave birth to three boys and three girls by cesarean section, NAN reports.

The six babies are reportedly doing well and are still at the VCU neonatal intensive care unit.

This comes 17 years after the couple tried to conceive, but were overcome with joy when the ultrasound scan saw four heartbeats in November.

“I was excited,” said Adeboye Taiwo, the father. “For the very first time we were expecting.”

“The medical team is excellent in medicine and hospitality,” he added. “We are far from home but the medical team is our family. That is what got us this far.”

The Medical Director of Labour and Delivery at the VCU, Susan Lanni, said, “The team quickly assembled to begin prenatal management and delivery planning including pre-delivery drills and resuscitation exercises.

“A typical labour and delivery shift includes one, perhaps two premature births, usually with time in between. We had to coordinate with our colleagues in the NICU for six premature babies to be delivered simultaneously.”

Ajibola Taiwo was discharged from the hospital May 18. She and her husband actively participate in the sextuplets’ care in the NICU.