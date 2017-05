Nigerian singer Dbanj’s wife, Didi Kilgrow, has been delivered of a baby boy.

Posting the picture of the baby on Instagram, onFriday, May 26, the singer wrote, “#KingDonCome 😇😇😇. The Christening of @danieldthird.”

