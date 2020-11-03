Northern governors call for censorship of social media, NECO announces commencement date for exams | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Northern governors call for censorship of social media

Governors of northern states have called for the censorship of social media in a bid to “avoid the spread of fake news”.

At a meeting in Kaduna on Monday, the governors stated that the effect of uncontrolled social media is devastating. They also condemned the “subversive” actions of some #EndSARS protesters.

“The meeting rejects and condemns the subversive actions of the Endsars protest. The superlative agitations and other change regime actions outside the ballot Box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their seperative agenda. The meeting endorse the indivisibility, indissolubility and oneness of the Nation.”

“The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria, ” the statement read.

NECO announces commencement date for exams

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that its 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT will commence from Monday November 9, 2020.

In a statement signed by its Head of Media and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, the Council said it was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday, October 25, 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the EndSARS protest, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“This new timetable will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday 4th November, 2020. The timetable can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng, ” he added.

Over 1m youths apply for investment fund- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that over 1 million applications had been received since the Youth Investment Fund portal opened on October 12, 2020.

The President, made this announcement on Sunday, in Abuja at the maiden National Youth Day celebration – observed on November 1 and coinciding with the African Youth Day celebration.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the President added that the Federal Government “now wants to hear concrete and practical ideas” from youths while acknowledging their constitutional right to peaceful protests.

FG approves N5bn bailout funds for airline operators, others

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N5billion as a bailout for airline operators and other business owners in the aviation sector to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the country’s aviation industry.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who said that the sum of N4billion had been approved as a bailout for airline operators and an additional N1billion for other business owners in the aviation sector.

Sirika says the government’s decision to offer the bailout is based on recognition of the pivotal role of the aviation sector to the Nigerian economy.

NCDC confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases

72 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-51

FCT-6

Ogun-4

Kaduna-3

Niger-2

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

Katsina-1

Oyo-1



63,036 confirmed

59,328 discharged

63,036 confirmed
59,328 discharged
1,147 deaths