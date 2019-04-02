Olamma Cares Foundation celebrates 2nd Anniversary, raises awareness on Autism

Olamma Cares Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation committed to mental and neurological disorder advocacy has held an event to raise the awareness on Autism in commemoration of the World Autism Awareness Day held on 2nd April annually, its 2nd Year Anniversary and partnership with The Joy Hub.

In attendance at the event which held on Saturday were a member of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Board of Trustees; Mrs. Adeola Azeez, Managing Director of RichCARE Pharmacy; Richie Odigie, Managing Director of Southbridge Construction Company; Kennedy Njideofor, Founder of Anti-Depression and Suicide Squad; Dare Asobele, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapist; Toks Bakare and members of the BMW Club Nigeria.

L-R Kennedy Njideofor; MD Southbridge Construction Company, Chioma Nwosu; Founder Olamma Cares Foundation, Mike Batemue; MD All Seven Real Estate Investment, Dr. Richie Odigie; MD RichCARE Pharmacy, Olatayo Adebo; MD Signet World

Founder Of Olamma Cares Foundation, Chioma Nwosu in her welcome speech, narrated her motivation for starting the NGO and gave a brief of its activities geared towards getting people to advocate and spread the awareness for mental health and autism in the country.

“People with Autism, though different are not less and we should not only create this awareness but also encourage the acceptability of these special angels,” she said.

Chioma Nwosu, Founder of Olamma Cares Foundation

In her speech, Chioma who stated that her foundation is the lead NGO operating The Joy Hub, also shed light on its importance as a safe non-judgemental space where people can walk in and get the required help needed from experienced professional clinical psychologists, psychiatrist and support personnel. Her remarks on the activities at the hub were echoed by Damola Morenikeji, Chief Operating Officer of Joy Inc. who also spoke at the event.

Host for the day, Halima Sholola read out the NGO’s report in the past two years while two parents – Mrs. Akande  and Mr. Emmanuel Olufemi who are benefactors of the NGO gave testimonials about the impact of the Olamma Cares Foundation on them.

Free ABA therapy beneficiary; 10-year old Mumibori Akande and his mum

The ceremony also featured a brief talk by ABA specialist, Mrs. Blessing Igwechi and a mental health talk by a clinical psychologist – Olawumi Oluwatosin who stressed that mental health is as important as physical health and urged the guests not to be afraid to seek help under certain circumstances.

The event was sponsored by RichCARE Pharmacy, Miele Nigeria, Schweppes Novida , Joy Inc., Punch Newspaper and Just Brand It.

More information on volunteering or donating can be found on www.olammacares.com and on social media: @olammacares

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo April 2, 2019

The Big 5: Boko Haram set Chibok village on fire; I’ll do my best for Nigerians in second term – Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: Algerian president Bouteflika resigns amid protests Algerian President Bouteflika has ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq April 1, 2019

We have arrested officers involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson – Lagos Police Command

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police has reacted to the outrage that greeted the death of a young man, ...

Bernard Dayo April 1, 2019

The Late 5: Onnoghen opens defence, calls driver as first witness; Three police officers arrested over fatal shooting of civilian in Lagos | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Three police officers arrested over fatal shooting of civilian in Lagos According ...

Bernard Dayo April 1, 2019

The Big 5: Gbajabiamila joins race for speaker of House of Representative; Many injured as gunmen attack Kogi fishing festival | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: Gbajabiamila joins race House of Representative Speaker The Leader of ...

Bernard Dayo March 31, 2019

Entertainment roundup: Angelina Jolie may join the MCU in ‘The Eternals’; Silverbird Group signs pact with streaming company Streamliner | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

Bernard Dayo March 30, 2019

Court orders Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, Court of Appeal nullifies Zamfara APC guber primary and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the stories that drove conversation during the week: Asset declaration charges against me ”invalid, useless” – Onnoghen The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail