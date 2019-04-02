Olamma Cares Foundation celebrates 2nd Anniversary, raises awareness on Autism

Olamma Cares Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation committed to mental and neurological disorder advocacy has held an event to raise the awareness on Autism in commemoration of the World Autism Awareness Day held on 2nd April annually, its 2nd Year Anniversary and partnership with The Joy Hub.

In attendance at the event which held on Saturday were a member of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Board of Trustees; Mrs. Adeola Azeez, Managing Director of RichCARE Pharmacy; Richie Odigie, Managing Director of Southbridge Construction Company; Kennedy Njideofor, Founder of Anti-Depression and Suicide Squad; Dare Asobele, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapist; Toks Bakare and members of the BMW Club Nigeria.

Founder Of Olamma Cares Foundation, Chioma Nwosu in her welcome speech, narrated her motivation for starting the NGO and gave a brief of its activities geared towards getting people to advocate and spread the awareness for mental health and autism in the country.

“People with Autism, though different are not less and we should not only create this awareness but also encourage the acceptability of these special angels,” she said.

In her speech, Chioma who stated that her foundation is the lead NGO operating The Joy Hub, also shed light on its importance as a safe non-judgemental space where people can walk in and get the required help needed from experienced professional clinical psychologists, psychiatrist and support personnel. Her remarks on the activities at the hub were echoed by Damola Morenikeji, Chief Operating Officer of Joy Inc. who also spoke at the event.

Host for the day, Halima Sholola read out the NGO’s report in the past two years while two parents – Mrs. Akande and Mr. Emmanuel Olufemi who are benefactors of the NGO gave testimonials about the impact of the Olamma Cares Foundation on them.

The ceremony also featured a brief talk by ABA specialist, Mrs. Blessing Igwechi and a mental health talk by a clinical psychologist – Olawumi Oluwatosin who stressed that mental health is as important as physical health and urged the guests not to be afraid to seek help under certain circumstances.

The event was sponsored by RichCARE Pharmacy, Miele Nigeria, Schweppes Novida , Joy Inc., Punch Newspaper and Just Brand It.

More information on volunteering or donating can be found on www.olammacares.com and on social media: @olammacares