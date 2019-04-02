GTBank produces film to raise awareness about Autism [WATCH]

The film, A Mother Knows, is a short film by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) created in honor of World Autism Awareness Day and as part of the Bank’s continued effort in addressing the neglect and stigmatization of children living with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in Nigeria. The film tells the story of a young boy growing up with autism and the impact of the condition on his family as they raise him.

According to the WHO, 1 in 160 children live with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) worldwide. In Nigeria, however, the condition is hardly diagnosed, rarely understood and children with ASD often suffer neglect and stigmatization. To address these challenges, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) launched the Orange Ribbon Initiative to support children and adults living with Autism and other developmental disabilities.

Through this initiative, the Bank has, over the last 7 years, offered more than 14,000 people training on how to manage ASD, provided free one-on-one consultation services to over 3,200 children and led a sustained campaign to tackle the stigma facing people living with Autism.

Speak up against the stigmatisation of people living with Autism and other developmental disorders.

Visit www.gtbank.com/autism to learn more about Autism.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor April 1, 2019

First photos: Aliko Dangote, HRH Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, others join Herbert Wigwe to unveil the new Access Bank brand identity

The much-anticipated official unveiling of the new Access Bank brand identity took place yesterday at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos. ...

Sponsor March 29, 2019

TECNO Survey of User Habits in Africa: WhatsApp Ranks No.1, Browser ranks No.2 and Facebook ranks No.3

TECNO Mobile, the most popular mobile phone brand in Africa, recently did a survey on mobile phone user behavior and ...

Sponsor March 29, 2019

#Genius100 honoree Obiageli Ezekwesili joins other global thought leaders to unveil world’s first 3D book, receives Howard University’s Vanguard Award

Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili, who was in 2018 honored as one of Albert Einstein Foundation Genius 100, has joined other global ...

Sponsor March 28, 2019

Rise of the female economy takes centre-stage as SME100Africa holds International Women’s Day Conference

The International Women’s Day Conference 2019 hosted by 100 Women.Ng held in Lagos, Nigeria on the 21st of March 2019. ...

Sponsor March 28, 2019

Guns, ballots and courtrooms! Ishaya Bako’s 4th Republic heads to cinemas April 12 (Watch Trailer)

Ishaya Bako’s highly anticipated political thriller ‘4th Republic’ has been confirmed to hit Nigerian cinemas from April 12, 2019. Starring Kate ...

Sponsor March 28, 2019

Game of Thrones®- Inspired Whisky is here in celebration of the hit TV Series

Introducing White Walker by Johnnie Walker Send a raven – Scotch has officially entered the realm. In collaboration with HBO® ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail