On Nollywood, Burna Boy not winning the Grammy, Lagos banning okadas | Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Africa’s largest city has a habit of kicking out its poor to make room for the rich – Yomi Kazeem 

Earlier this week, the Lagos government also banned commercial motorcycles and tricycles—by far the most effective methods of transport for middle-class and low-income earners—from operating across most of the city as they don’t fit into its mega-city designs. The inability to balance aspirations for the future and problems of the present is not exclusive to Lagos.

Old Nollywood demonised traditional religions. New cinema says ”No More” – Daniel Okechukwu

Christianity is increasingly being questioned, especially amongst young people in Nigeria, particularly as Christian leaders have been linked to less than Christian-like activities such as rape, money laundering, and political influence-peddling. At the same time, agnosticism is on the rise, while atheism, which would have been seen as heretical a few years ago, is no longer a shocking belief. There is also an increased engagement with alternative belief systems.

Burna Boy: African Giant didn’t get a Grammy, and that’s all right – Joey Akan

Something died in my chest when the announcement was made to give the Grammys’ Best World Album to Angelique Kidjo’s Celia. Why? What is this curveball? This U-turn? This misalignment of the universe to hand Nigeria a loss? Who rewrote this script to move us from the center of the story, to the brunt of its climax? Was it even our story to begin with? This isn’t the ending our movie needed. This was the wack director’s cut. We don’t want it.

Is the Lagos state government detached from reality? – Amaka Nwosu

There have been arguments that border on how the ban has been necessitated by the reckless nature of the cyclists as well as their brazen disregard for traffic regulations, but what are the alternatives? How do people get home from work when movement on Third Mainland Bridge or Eko Bridge grinds to a halt on a humid Friday evening? Should people who are already physically and mentally drained by the gruelling nature of corporate Lagos, have to go home on foot and further pile up their misery?

 

 

