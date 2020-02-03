Reality TV star Tacha is launching her own reality show, US Congress to nullify visa ban on Nigeria and others | Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Big Brother Naija alum Tacha Ekide has managed to maintain a cultural omnipresence since the fourth season of the show. Tacha is everywhere, if you follow Twitter trends. And with the announcement that Teebillz will no longer be her manager, people have been looking forward to her next move. Well, it’s here now. Tacha will be launching her own reality show and it feels kinda meta.

Titled Keeping Up with Tacha, we don’t know much about it other than it’s going to be entertaining and intriguing.

US Congress to nullify visa ban on Nigerian and others

Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump over the addition of Nigeria and 5 other countries to US travel ban list.

Pelosi stated that Trump Administration’s expansion of the travel ban list is outrageous, threatens security, values and the rule of law in the North-American country. In her statement, the House Speaker said they will be passing a “no ban act” against the immigrant visa ban to prohibit religious discrimination in America’s immigration system, and also limit the President’s ability to impose such restrictions she described as “biased and bigoted.

Lassa fever kills one in Kaduna, another new case confirmed

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the death of a Lassa fever patient, a week after the death of its first victim.

In a statement issued on Saturday February 1 by the State’s Commissioner for Health Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, it was gathered that the new case is a 34-year-old man who is already being treat at the Infectious Disease Control Centre.

PDP accuses APC of attempting to influence Supreme Court over Imo judgement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling party, APC, of making attempts to sway the Supreme Court to jettison the demand by Nigerians for a judicial review and reversal of the judgment on the Imo state governorship election.

The apex court in a unanimous judgement delivered on January 14th, annulled the election of Emeka Ihedioha and instated Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

WHO lists Nigeria and 12 others as top risk African countries

Nigeria and twelve other nations have been listed as high-risk African countries for coronavirus by the World Health Organisation.

Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia were identified as African nations with direct links or a high volume of travel to China