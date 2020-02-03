The Daily Vulnerable: A glorious, blazing sun

by Arit Okpo

Woke up feeling grey… Spirit itchy… upset and not sure why. I take the time to think through it and realise my spirit is chafing a bit. Realise that I am again circulating my life around others, and of course, that is not who I am. 

I am connecting with the thought that I sacrifice a lot of my personal independence, my sense of self, my innate rightness. 

I am used to shrinking, to being the one who makes space. I am used to stepping back so that others can shine, but that is not what I am here to do. I am grateful for the discomfort that reminds me that I am trying to shrink into spaces that I have outgrown. 

I choose again not to allow myself be defined by others – because people tend to define others according to the parameters that they are familiar and comfortable with – whether or not they fit. I reject the definitions that do not empower me or resonate with me.

I am so used to being a moon,  I am grateful to be reminded yet again that I am indeed, a glorious, blazing sun.

I am grateful for it all.

PS: Culled from my journal entry of January 2019.

*Arit Okpo is the Host of CNN African Voices and TIERS Untold Facts. She is a Child of Grace, A Lover of People and an Unrepentant Lover of food.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy February 1, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: How will you measure your life?

We seem to have a consensus that success is defined differently by each person, and what we all consider important ...

Our Journey Is Joy January 30, 2020

Learning update | The Daily Vulnerable

by Avviva Oluwaseun Is there really room to stop and smell the roses when the end of the road isn’t ...

Our Journey Is Joy January 29, 2020

Trapped | The Daily Vulnerable

by Avviva Oluwaseun I feel trapped. I feel like I’m being held to a high standard, but it has to ...

Our Journey Is Joy January 28, 2020

Mudita | The Daily Vulnerable

by Paul Jarvis In Sanskrit, there’s a term called ‘Mudita,’ and there’s no equivalent word in English. Essentially, it means ...

Our Journey Is Joy January 27, 2020

Enough | The Daily Vulnerable

(by Paul Jarvis) Exterior mindfulness (some call it minimalism) only works when we solve for enough. It’s not just a ...

Our Journey Is Joy January 25, 2020

Before you send the next email | The Daily Vulnerable

Does it truly need to be written the way you have? Right before you send the next email, go through ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail