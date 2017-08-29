“He is a patriot” | Trump defends Joe Arpaio’s pardon

President Donald Trump has publicly restated his reasons for pardoning former Arizona sheriff, Joe Arpaio who was removed from office by a supreme Court judge for flouting a previous court ruling and awaited sentence until benefiting from the President’s benevolence.

According to Fox news, President Trump while making a joint conference with Finnish President, Sauli Niinisto defended his decision which was criticized by many, including former VP Mike Pence.

Fox news quoting the twitter account @POTUS wrote, “Sheriff Joe is a patriot, Sheriff Joe loves our country. Sheriff Joe protected our borders”.

It is therefore crystal clear that Arpaio fell on the mercy eyes of the President owing to his strong convictions about Trump’s primary agendas.

President Trump during the conference also commented on the Harvey hurricane which is still in full force in Texas, the President thanked first responders, and saluted FEMA officials and the Texas governor.