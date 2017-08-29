Military feeding Buhari with wrong information on Boko Haram – Rep

Member of the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale on Monday said the military was giving wrong information to President Muhammadu Buhari, about the strength of Boko Haram insurgents.

Kamale represents Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, where the insurgents had attacked and abducted residents.

While speaking with Punch, Kamale said the insurgents were still very much strong and capable of conducting attacks.

He disclosed that the situation in Madagali had been “grossly under-reported”.

He added, “I am from this place (Madagali) and I can authoritatively tell you that my people are not safe. The military are always feeding Mr. President with the wrong information that things are normalising; it’s not true.

“We are happy that Mr. President made a reference to the Boko Haram issue in his broadcast to the nation when he returned from his medical vacation to the United Kingdom. He spoke of stepping up the war against Boko Haram and other forms of insecurity.

“However, we advise Mr. President to match the broadcast with actions because the insurgents are truly killing more people than he is even aware of, particularly in Michika/Madagali Local Government Areas of Adamawa State.

“In the past few days, over 10 lives and over 200 houses have been lost again. The security reports he gets on these two local governments are not detailed.

“The situation here is worse than the reports he gets from the military.”

Kamale, in December last year opposed a plan to withdraw troops from the North-East this year.