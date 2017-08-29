Strike: FG, ASUU meet today to decide on offers

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige will on Tuesday meet members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing nationwide strike.

Deputy Director (Press), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Samuel Olowookere, in a statem,ent on Monday said the ministers of Education and Finance, Chairman, National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress will also be present at the meeting.

The union is expected to disclose its decision on the offers made by the Federal Government during the last meeting held on August 17, 2017.

“Senator Ngige calls on ASUU to show good faith as the Federal Government had already demonstrated commitment to addressing the grievances of the union,” the statement noted.