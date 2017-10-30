President Buhari appoints Boss Mustapha as SGF

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This is after former SGF Babachir Lawal was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the sacking of Babachir follows allegations against him.

Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke was also sacked.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has studied the report of the panel headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, which investigated allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir David Lawal, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

"The President accepted the recommendation of the panel to terminate the appointment of Mr. Lawal, and has appointed Mr. Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The appointment takes immediate effect."