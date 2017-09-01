President Buhari urges corps members to continue to promote national unity

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as a tool for national development and challenged corps members to promote national unity in their various areas of primary assignments.

Buhari spoke on Friday in Daura, when he received some members of the NYSC at his residence, who paid him sallah homage.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu who addressed the corps members on behalf of the president, assured them of government’s commitment to the unity of the nation.

Buhari said that the NYSC scheme was the best reconciliatory scheme and would remain relevant, adding that his administration would continue to uphold the unity of the nation.

The representative of the corps members, Nnamdi John, commended the president for granting them audience.

He said that as corps members, they would continue to promote the unity of the nation through enlightenment and community development services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corpers were presented with 10 bags of rice, a bull and N250,000 cash for their sallah celebration.