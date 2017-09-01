“How can I get a Kenyan passport? I’m tired of elections being stolen by Mugabe” | Twitter reacts to Kenya’s Supreme Court decision

Kenya has put itself on the world’s map for doing something so unprecedented, we got a chill. Early last month, the East-African country conducted an election that saw incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta emerge winner. International observers were even on hand to state that the elections were credible.
In a bloody gutsy move, Kenya’s Supreme Court just overturned the election on grounds of it being fraught with irregularities.
Africa; hell, the whole world has its mouth on the floor- and boy are they excited.
See below:
Oh my word! #Kenya has paved the way! Judiciary annuls Presidential elections citing irregularities. Orders fresh polls in 60 days!
— Audrey Chimwanda (@AudreyChimwanda) September 1, 2017
What!!! #Kenya. This is History!
— Alan Kasujja (@kasujja) September 1, 2017
It isn't an understatement to say that #Kenya's Supreme Court has taught other African courts a lesson.
— Alan Kasujja (@kasujja) September 1, 2017
Respect to the Kenyan Supreme Court. Great example for the rest of the continent.
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 1, 2017
#Democracy cannot be left to the whims of oratory prowess, opaque technology and elite capture. #Kenya Supreme Court has set the benchmark
— Silver Kayondo (@SilverKayondo) September 1, 2017
Proud of all the judges who came to this decision and praying for their safety, well being and peace of mind. #Kenya #KenyaDecides
— K I S H A N T I T O (@KishKontent) September 1, 2017
#Kenya Supreme Court Ruling is a win for the Rule of Law. A win for the Independence of the Judiciary. A win for Democracy in general.
— lazola katywa (@LazolaKatywa) September 1, 2017
So impressed with the fact that it took short time to pass the judgement an example for other Africans to follow https://t.co/RCE01Ex1pZ
— chux (@chuxmac47) September 1, 2017
#Kenya's Supreme court nullifies Presidential election & orders new election in 60 days.I hope Harare Supreme Court will take cue from this
— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) September 1, 2017
International Observers: Presidential Elections in Kenya were free and fair.
Supreme Court of #Kenya: Hold my beer. #Africa: 😲
— gaetano kagwa (@gaetanokagwa) September 1, 2017
I remember the election observers saying they were satisfied with #Kenya's election. What were they observing?#SupremeCourtDecides
— Ntungwerisho II (@CNtungwerisho) September 1, 2017
I wonder what the international electoral observers have to say now. They gave the process the thumbs up
— Tomi Oladipo (@Tomi_Oladipo) September 1, 2017
These observers are not 'Election Observers' they are 'Voting Monitors.' Kenya just showed them up. Including Mahama & Mbeki & co. https://t.co/T0LIMFoXUE
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 1, 2017
The decision of the courts raises questions on the value of observer missions which are costly and yet fail to speak truth to power #Kenya
— Glen Mpani (@glenmpani) September 1, 2017
Once an African election guarantees their interests, the international community will stand on corpses and declare it free and fair. #Kenya.
— Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) September 1, 2017
Many sitting African presidents must be wondering how Kenyatta "let" that annulment happen #Kenya
— Daktari (@KyekueM) September 1, 2017
Museveni trying to understand how Kenyatta lost an election petition in his own court#SupremeCourtDecides pic.twitter.com/oBuNfwAabB
— KevinBett✌ (@KevinBett__) September 1, 2017
So folks who've been asking; "Mention any African country where the court annulled an election won by an incumbent." Well, #KENYA
— Ramathan Ggoobi (@rggoobi) September 1, 2017
Kenya! 🇰🇪An election annulled. Do you still doubt that the winds of change blow in Africa?
— Nancy Kacungira (@kacungira) September 1, 2017
#Kenya never stopped impressing me. Can we call them a symbol of African democracy where no one is above the law?
— Getachew Abebe (@TheGAReport) September 1, 2017
Through #Kenya, we are witnessing how strong and sustainable nations are built. It is a euphoric moment for the African continent
— Silver Kayondo (@SilverKayondo) September 1, 2017
Well done #Kenya and the Judiciary – checks and balances are important! Food for thought for the rest of Africa #ChangeTanzania
— Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) September 1, 2017
How can I get a Kenyan passport, I am tired of elections being stolen by Mugabe in Zimbabwe. #Kenya
— Whitlaw T Mugwiji (@jjwhitlaw) September 1, 2017
Pele o.
