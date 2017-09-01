“How can I get a Kenyan passport? I’m tired of elections being stolen by Mugabe” | Twitter reacts to Kenya’s Supreme Court decision

Kenya has put itself on the world’s map for doing something so unprecedented, we got a chill. Early last month, the East-African country conducted an election that saw incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta emerge winner. International observers were even on hand to state that the elections were credible.

In a bloody gutsy move, Kenya’s Supreme Court just overturned the election on grounds of it being fraught with irregularities.

Africa; hell, the whole world has its mouth on the floor- and boy are they excited.

See below:

Cue:

Here’s to you, Supreme Court

 

As for all you international observers

 

And all the African Presidents say:

Kenya rules

GET ME OUT OF ZIMBABWE!!!

Pele o.

