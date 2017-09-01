“How can I get a Kenyan passport? I’m tired of elections being stolen by Mugabe” | Twitter reacts to Kenya’s Supreme Court decision

Kenya has put itself on the world’s map for doing something so unprecedented, we got a chill. Early last month, the East-African country conducted an election that saw incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta emerge winner. International observers were even on hand to state that the elections were credible.

In a bloody gutsy move, Kenya’s Supreme Court just overturned the election on grounds of it being fraught with irregularities.

Africa; hell, the whole world has its mouth on the floor- and boy are they excited.

See below:

Oh my word! #Kenya has paved the way! Judiciary annuls Presidential elections citing irregularities. Orders fresh polls in 60 days! — Audrey Chimwanda (@AudreyChimwanda) September 1, 2017

It isn't an understatement to say that #Kenya's Supreme Court has taught other African courts a lesson. — Alan Kasujja (@kasujja) September 1, 2017

Respect to the Kenyan Supreme Court. Great example for the rest of the continent. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 1, 2017

#Democracy cannot be left to the whims of oratory prowess, opaque technology and elite capture. #Kenya Supreme Court has set the benchmark — Silver Kayondo (@SilverKayondo) September 1, 2017

Proud of all the judges who came to this decision and praying for their safety, well being and peace of mind. #Kenya #KenyaDecides — K I S H A N T I T O (@KishKontent) September 1, 2017

#Kenya Supreme Court Ruling is a win for the Rule of Law. A win for the Independence of the Judiciary. A win for Democracy in general. — lazola katywa (@LazolaKatywa) September 1, 2017

So impressed with the fact that it took short time to pass the judgement an example for other Africans to follow https://t.co/RCE01Ex1pZ — chux (@chuxmac47) September 1, 2017

#Kenya's Supreme court nullifies Presidential election & orders new election in 60 days.I hope Harare Supreme Court will take cue from this — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) September 1, 2017

International Observers: Presidential Elections in Kenya were free and fair. Supreme Court of #Kenya: Hold my beer. #Africa: 😲 — gaetano kagwa (@gaetanokagwa) September 1, 2017

I remember the election observers saying they were satisfied with #Kenya's election. What were they observing?#SupremeCourtDecides — Ntungwerisho II (@CNtungwerisho) September 1, 2017

I wonder what the international electoral observers have to say now. They gave the process the thumbs up — Tomi Oladipo (@Tomi_Oladipo) September 1, 2017

These observers are not 'Election Observers' they are 'Voting Monitors.' Kenya just showed them up. Including Mahama & Mbeki & co. https://t.co/T0LIMFoXUE — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 1, 2017

The decision of the courts raises questions on the value of observer missions which are costly and yet fail to speak truth to power #Kenya — Glen Mpani (@glenmpani) September 1, 2017

Once an African election guarantees their interests, the international community will stand on corpses and declare it free and fair. #Kenya. — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) September 1, 2017

Many sitting African presidents must be wondering how Kenyatta "let" that annulment happen #Kenya — Daktari (@KyekueM) September 1, 2017

Museveni trying to understand how Kenyatta lost an election petition in his own court#SupremeCourtDecides pic.twitter.com/oBuNfwAabB — KevinBett✌ (@KevinBett__) September 1, 2017

So folks who've been asking; "Mention any African country where the court annulled an election won by an incumbent." Well, #KENYA — Ramathan Ggoobi (@rggoobi) September 1, 2017

Kenya! 🇰🇪An election annulled. Do you still doubt that the winds of change blow in Africa? — Nancy Kacungira (@kacungira) September 1, 2017

#Kenya never stopped impressing me. Can we call them a symbol of African democracy where no one is above the law? — Getachew Abebe (@TheGAReport) September 1, 2017

Through #Kenya, we are witnessing how strong and sustainable nations are built. It is a euphoric moment for the African continent — Silver Kayondo (@SilverKayondo) September 1, 2017

Well done #Kenya and the Judiciary – checks and balances are important! Food for thought for the rest of Africa #ChangeTanzania — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) September 1, 2017

How can I get a Kenyan passport, I am tired of elections being stolen by Mugabe in Zimbabwe. #Kenya — Whitlaw T Mugwiji (@jjwhitlaw) September 1, 2017

Pele o.