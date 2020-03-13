Protect Nigerians against Coronavirus – Atiku tells FG | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Sanusi sues IGP, DSS DG over his post-dethronement detention

Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police Adamu Mohammed and the Department of State Security DSS, over his post-dethronement detention in a home in Awe community in Nasarawa. Sanusi through his legal team led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), filed the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday.

Passengers without Yellow Fever card can no longer board flights – NCAA

As part of the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, says henceforth, passengers without valid Yellow card can no longer be allowed to board flights at Nigeria international airports. The Yellow Fever card also called the International Health Certificate is an important document which is given to a person after getting a vaccine against Yellow Fever.

Atiku tells FG to act now in protecting Nigerians from Coronavirus

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has asked the Nigerian government to act now and take patriotic steps to protect Nigerians against the Coronavirus pandemic. In a statement released, Atiku said steps such as restricting flights from countries with Coronavirus outbreak, should be taken immediately.

Senate approves HND as minimum qualification for president and state governor

The Nigerian Senate has approved Higher National Diploma (HND) as the minimum qualification for citizens seeking to be president or governors.

The bill which proposed the certificate as the minimum qualification for president and state governors, and Ordinary National Diploma (OND) as the minimum qualification for those contesting for state and federal legislative seats, passed its second reading yesterday.

No reason for travel ban for now over Coronavirus – Health Minister

The Federal government says it is not in anyway contemplating the imposition of travel ban on travellers from any country over the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, stated this in Abuja yesterday during a conference with the diplomatic community about measures being taken by the Federal Government to tackle the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.