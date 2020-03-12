UltimateLoveNG: Jerry issues apology to his partner Meriton, as Micherry continues to wax strong

Like I once heard, life starts when the school ends; I’m not entirely sure this saying applies to Ultimate Love, but I’m sure that’s what its producers intended; for love life to truly kick-off after the show ends.

The Ultimate Love show was built around the intention to produce the perfect couple(s). So far, the show has been doing just that. From creating the perfect environment for love to blossom, to creating the right conditions for the couples to figure out the kinks in their relationship. The producers of the show seem insistent on playing fairy godmother to the perfect love tale.

Aunty didn’t seem to have much success with Jeriton; Jerry and Meriton, instead it was a semi-toxic and one-sided relationship that deteriorated into a boring friendship and eventually had them evicted.

Earlier today, Jerry finally owned up to his mistakes while in the house and in an unexpected move, he issued an apology to Meriton on his Instagram page, admitting to his faults and the fact that he caused the couple to be evicted.

He made reference to the fact that while in the house, he was insensitive to Meriton’s feeling and wasn’t able to invest the same energy that she did into their relationship. He also admitted being selfish to her because of his past relationships.

For the most part he was commended on social media by the fans for his action but called out for not doing it while in the house. In all, fans of the show were generally pleased to see him rightly fault himself and atone with the apology, something most men in our society shy away from. Perhaps, now that he is outside the house, he is able to gauge how the audience responded to him and in what light he was perceived. He also may have come to the realization that he may have not been the greatest individual in the house.

Describing Meriton as an amazing character and breath of fresh air to him, that he failed to appreciate, Jerry is promising to show her how much she means to him now that they are no longer in front of a camera.

On a lighter note, traces of success with regards to creating the perfect couple can be seen with Micherry. The couple are seen together everywhere – from parties to engagements, their relationship is still pushing strong and perhaps are truly trying to build a perfect relationship together.

In a recent interview with Vibe, they didn’t express sadness for leaving the house so soon. In fact, they focused on the silver lining of the entire ordeal, which was finding each other. They also teased about getting married, the kind of wedding they would love to have, building a home and how many children they will like to have together.