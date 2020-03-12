The #YNaijaCover: Mafian invasion on the continent

All appears not to be well at the African Union Commission as its members of staff have accused Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat of of corruption, cronyism and a total collapse of leadership- a “mafia-style” cartel.

According to an exclusive published by Mail & Guardian, a leaked interoffice memorandum dated March 6 and signed by the head of the AU Staff Association, Sabelo Mbokazi, concerns are being raised about how senior appointments are routinely made without following due process. The memo stressed that “the confirmation of ‘cronies’ without qualifications, without interviews and without following due recruitment processes” has turned the AU Commission into “a den without rules, characterised by arbitrary administrative decisions and impunity, which is manipulated by mafia characters.”

This accusation is not the first against the AU boss and other senior leadership, as there have previous allegations of sexual harassment and corruption at the heart of the organisation, leading to the resignation of member of the body’s advisory board on corruption in February 2018. His spokesperson, Ebba Kalondo, has however said: “The chairperson has always engaged on organisational issues. In fact, he is the one who instituted the forensic audit currently under way in the organisation, amid other actions.”

It will be the interest of the continent for the AU authorities to investigate all allegations and take appropriate punitive measures on anyone found culpable, so as not to bring the image of the organisation to disrepute.

