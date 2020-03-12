Degree in dating, Protest against mouth odour | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

A relationship for 4 years that is not leading to marriage is not a relationship, you are doing your bachelor degree. — Ola 💚 (@thegreatola) March 12, 2020

Quick reminder Don't forget to brush today. pic.twitter.com/mj3IhoK5ks — Peter (@IAmUnclePitaa) March 12, 2020

I told u someone is related to me and u are asking me if it's by blood!

No it's by juice😏🤣 https://t.co/4R9n3iWLdo — DAMILOLA (@Ewatomhie) March 12, 2020

If you have problems with your man, don’t come to social media and make other ladies think all men are dogs, please carry your dog to the vet😂 — Rex_highstar✪ (@manlike_rex) March 12, 2020

Yesterday evening i was feeling feverish, thought i was going to fall sick. Until i ate two rite sausages with one cold fearless energy drink and my body system immediately went back to equilibrium. Ashey it was hunger that poisoned me. — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) March 12, 2020

People really get angry lately that you don't put their pictures on your status when it's their birthday even after sending a personal text or placing calls!!😏😤 Please before the advent of status, what do we do?? The Energy we are investing on this WhatsApp is needless tbh🚶‍♂️ — #LifeOfAnExtrovert 🔋🚀 (@_Abdulquyum) March 12, 2020

nobody: nigerian church crusade theme: https://t.co/Czi6fiWuej — wa be lie 💋 (@Taofeek__) March 12, 2020