Papa Ajasco’s Ayo Abiodun is reinventing for the digital era as Bondu Alaska

There was a time when Wale Adenuga’s Papa Ajasco’s was the number one sitcom in the country, dominating weekly conversations in office kitchens and school playgrounds. The show produced a number of now iconic characters including Boy Alinco and Ms. Pepeye. But none are as iconic as the eponymous character himself, Papa Ajasco. The television adaptations of the show were always brought to life by method actor Ayoyinka Abiodun, whose signature semi-balding head and tortoise shell glasses became iconic.

Safe for syndicated re-runs, Papa Ajasco hasn’t been on air in years, but the persona continues to follow Abiodun, granting him the kind of famous notoriety that many other actors can only imagine. But he isn’t content to be remembered as a relic of the golden age of Nigerian sitcoms; he is reinventing himself and making a comeback by helming his very own web show.

King Bondu Alaska, his new comedy series, features Abiodun as a randy but powerful monarch who presides over domestic disputes in a fictional town. He is required to respond to a series of increasingly funny situations and the physical gags are supposed to provide the necessary punchlines for the show. With just one episode out, its too soon to pass judgement on the new series, but it is refreshing to see an older actor/comedian collaborate to try out a new platform.