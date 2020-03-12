Here are the 5 best features of MyMTN App

MTN subscribers gather around. This information is for those who own internet-enabled devices if you don’t own one– I’m sorry but What century are you living in?

First of all, if you are yet to download the MyMTN App, you are dulling yourself o. Do you know all the amazing things waiting for you there? No? Don’t panic, that’s why we are here.

The first thing to do is to go and download the MyMTN App and get access to a whole new MTN world designed to fit your specific needs. Here’s a brief summary of some of the benefits of using the app:

  1. You see your profile history at a glance
  2. Special Invites to MTN hosted/sponsored events
  3. You get a daily bonus (crack the egg)
  4. Keep up to date with the latest products/services offered.
  5. You get a daily data bonus for each friend or family you refer to enjoy the MyMTN App

The MyMTN App is available for download on IOS and Android devices, we really don’t know what you’re still waiting for.

Are you still there?

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 12, 2020

Access Bank named top Nigerian company in CSR Performance

Access Bank Plc. has been ranked as the overall best company in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability in Nigeria ...

Op-Ed Editor March 10, 2020

United Nations Nigeria signs partnership with PhotoWaka Africa

PhotoWaka Africa is a social enterprise focused on youth empowerment, creativity, job creation, and creating a sustainable value chain in ...

Sponsor March 7, 2020

Here’s all that’s new on Showmax this March and we love it

Everything is awesome on Showmax this March (because The Lego Movie 2 is coming), but there is also something for ...

Sponsor March 6, 2020

Gripping story of blind girl who is now a management consultant

Opeyemi Adewale Kikelemo lost her sight when she was just 14 years old. She was watching TV with her friends ...

Sponsor March 6, 2020

Maltina storms ISL, UNILAG to share Happiness Surprise with the Maltina School Games

Maltina recently paid a surprise visit to the International School, University of Lagos to ramp up excitement among staff and ...

Sponsor March 5, 2020

Bold launches new variants drinks in style

Bold soft drink, a quality product from The La Casera Company Plc (TLCC) launched 3 new variants of the soft ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail