Here are the 5 best features of MyMTN App

MTN subscribers gather around. This information is for those who own internet-enabled devices if you don’t own one– I’m sorry but What century are you living in?

First of all, if you are yet to download the MyMTN App, you are dulling yourself o. Do you know all the amazing things waiting for you there? No? Don’t panic, that’s why we are here.

The first thing to do is to go and download the MyMTN App and get access to a whole new MTN world designed to fit your specific needs. Here’s a brief summary of some of the benefits of using the app:

You see your profile history at a glance Special Invites to MTN hosted/sponsored events You get a daily bonus (crack the egg) Keep up to date with the latest products/services offered. You get a daily data bonus for each friend or family you refer to enjoy the MyMTN App

The MyMTN App is available for download on IOS and Android devices, we really don’t know what you’re still waiting for.

Are you still there?