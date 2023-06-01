Rick Ross Reveals Surprising Crush on Ayra Starr

Nigerian music is taking the world by storm, with its superstars leading the charge through their chart-topping hits, impeccable style, and glamorous lifestyles. The latest star to capture the attention of American rapper Rick Ross is none other than Ayra Starr.

In a captivating Instagram video, Rick Ross couldn’t contain his admiration for Ayra Starr, showering her with compliments about her beauty and incredible talent. He even raised a toast to her and expressed his eagerness to celebrate with her when he visits Nigeria.

Unsurprisingly, the video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans playfully speculating about what a romantic relationship between the two artists would look like. The combination of Rick Ross’ global influence and Ayra Starr’s rising star status has created a buzz that fans can’t resist.

It’s worth noting that Rick Ross has been involved with Afrobeats for quite some time. Back in 2011, he collaborated with Afrobeats legend P-Square on the remix of their hit single “Beautiful Oyinye,” showcasing his early appreciation for the genre. In 2012, Rick Ross visited Nigeria, headlining a show and even shooting a Nigerian-themed music video for his popular track “Hold Me Back.”

Continuing his love affair with Nigerian music, Rick Ross more recently collaborated with Adekunle Gold on the remix of his hit song “5 Star.” The rapper’s dedication to the Nigerian music scene was further evident when he graced Lagos with his presence in 2022, delivering an electrifying performance at a major show.