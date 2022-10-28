Rihanna is back! ‘Lift Me Up,’ a song co-written with Nigerian popstar Tems, is released from the film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

Nearly seven years after releasing her album Anti, Rihanna has returned to music with the release of “Lift Me Up,” her musical contribution to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premiered in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Rihanna’s strong vocals are shown on this piece, which features a piano and sparse string accompaniment. The emotionally resonant song honors the life of the late Chadwick Boseman. Additionally, an instrumental version was published on Friday.

The track was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” states Tems.

The RCA recording artist adds, “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 27, 2022

Adele pauses her musical career to focus on her schooling

British singer Adele has said that she would be taking a break from music to get a degree in English Literature ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

Mohbad and Naira Marley’s fight gets worse as his lawyers send a contract termination letter to Marlian Records

Nigerian street-pop musician Mohbad’s lawyers have sent a letter of termination to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records, where he has been ...

Joshua Ononose October 25, 2022

Portable storms out of a gig in Italy after insulting fans because they refused to spray him money

Portable let down his international admirers by declining to perform at an event. The controversial performer who was compensated to perform ...

YNaija October 19, 2022

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ and Burna Boy’s ‘For Your Hand’ climb to new heights on the UK Singles Chart

Rema and Burna Boy are still at the top of the Official Singles Chart in the UK, according to the ...

YNaija October 17, 2022

Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube

Grammy-winning artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, has seen his song “Last Last” cross ...

YNaija October 13, 2022

Tems, Burna Boy, Black Sherif, and Ayra Starr among nominees for the 2022 MTV EMAs (See Full Nominee List)

MTV has announced the list of nominees for the 2022 MTV European Music Awards, which will be held on November ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail