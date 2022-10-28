Rihanna is back! ‘Lift Me Up,’ a song co-written with Nigerian popstar Tems, is released from the film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

Nearly seven years after releasing her album Anti, Rihanna has returned to music with the release of “Lift Me Up,” her musical contribution to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premiered in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Rihanna’s strong vocals are shown on this piece, which features a piano and sparse string accompaniment. The emotionally resonant song honors the life of the late Chadwick Boseman. Additionally, an instrumental version was published on Friday.

The track was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” states Tems.

The RCA recording artist adds, “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.