Peter Obi has already won the presidential election, according to Kenneth Okonkwo

Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign organization, expressed confidence that the party’s candidate, Peter Obi, will win the February election.

This was expressed by the veteran Nollywood actor during an appearance on Channels Television.

He believes the former Anambra Governor is ahead of the other candidates vying for the top post.

He said, “He has already won; check the analysis as I have always told you; take it by polls; there are three polls that have come out, ANAP, We-Together and Bloomberg; in the first one, he scored 23; in the second one 53 and in the third one he scored 75.

“Soon and very soon, before the election reaches when the two candidates will unravel, and I am sure they are already unravelling, then it will now be Peter Obi and others.

“Because then collectively at the polling poll, the candidates will not have up to five per cent, and whenever they don’t get up to five per cent, they will be classified as others.”