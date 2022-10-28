Peter Obi has already won the presidential election, according to Kenneth Okonkwo

Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign organization, expressed confidence that the party’s candidate, Peter Obi, will win the February election.

This was expressed by the veteran Nollywood actor during an appearance on Channels Television.

He believes the former Anambra Governor is ahead of the other candidates vying for the top post.

He said, “He has already won; check the analysis as I have always told you; take it by polls; there are three polls that have come out, ANAP, We-Together and Bloomberg; in the first one, he scored 23; in the second one 53 and in the third one he scored 75.

“Soon and very soon, before the election reaches when the two candidates will unravel, and I am sure they are already unravelling, then it will now be Peter Obi and others.

“Because then collectively at the polling poll, the candidates will not have up to five per cent, and whenever they don’t get up to five per cent, they will be classified as others.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 18, 2022

I would have arrested Peter Obi in Kaduna – Nasir El-Rufai; FIFA Women Under-17 World Cup: Nigeria Defeat Chile to Advance to Quarter Finals | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

I would have arrested Peter Obi in Kaduna – Nasir El-Rufai Nigeria flood death toll tops 600 as thousands evacuated ...

YNaija September 26, 2022

National grid collapses again; Lagos and others in total blackout

The national grid has once again collapsed, resulting in blackouts in certain areas of the country. This is the seventh ...

YNaija September 23, 2022

M.I Abaga and his beautiful bride Eniola Mafe tie the knot (See pictures and videos) #TheIncredibles2022

Jude “M.I.” Abaga, a Nigerian rapper, and Eniola Mafe, his girlfriend, have gotten married in a traditional ceremony. In an ...

YNaija September 2, 2022

The Y! Impact List

As humans, as Africans and Nigerians, our tastes, perceptions, and opinions are always changing, shifting, and refining by reason of ...

YNaija September 1, 2022

LASG cautions that violators of the Okada ban risk three years in prison; NANS demonstrators, security personnel fight at APC secretariat | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

LASG cautions that violators of the Okada ban risk three years in prison Two teens die in Jigawa canoe mishap. ...

Joshua Ononose August 19, 2022

All you need to know about Nigerian Twitter’s Mother-in-law and kitchen controversial debate

One thing that Nigerian Twitter is known for is its conversations around cultural norms and how they play into gender ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail